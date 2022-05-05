NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new exhibit on drones is coming to Nauticus in time for Father’s Day.

“Let’s face it, drones are fascinating and just plain cool,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus’ executive director. “Between the US Navy and local entrepreneurial efforts, our region is becoming increasingly familiar with this technology and so the timing is perfect for this blockbuster exhibit.”

The traveling exhibit, Drones: Is The Sky The Limit?, gives an overview of the aeronautics, engineering, science, technologies and innovations of drones.

It will focus on how drones are used in the military, in everyday life and in commercial settings.

Nauticus Lands National Drones Exhibition (photo: Nauticus)

Guests will be able to take part in interactive activities, as well as a hands-on drone flying program.

The exhibit will be in Norfolk until October 9.