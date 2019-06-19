Dozens of designer dog houses to be on display at Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If your dog enjoys a life of luxury, you’re going to want to check out this exhibit coming to Norfolk Botanical Garden this summer.

“Barkitecture” will feature over two dozen custom-built, luxury dog houses created by local businesses and organizations — all of which will be on display in the Garden’s Enchanted Forest.

Visitors will be able to view the puppy places, vote on their favorite and place bids to get one for their canine companions from July through October.

The Norfolk Botanical Garden says the exhibit is designed to connect kids with nature by showcasing the many ways to create a shelter with a familiar twist — dog homes.

All of the proceeds from the exhibit will benefit the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

Dogs are not usually allowed on the Garden’s property, but they can take part in their “Summer Sunday Dogs Days” event every Sunday.