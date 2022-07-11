NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is in full swing this year as “Chefs at Work” prepare their menus for the event next week.

Restaurant Week is set to take place July 17 – 24 featuring twenty participating restaurants offering price-fixed, multi-course lunch, brunch, or dinners. Dinner specials are $35, $45, or $55 and lunch or brunch are $15.

Two Norfolk restaurants, Capo Capo and Codex, are also participating for the first time this year.

Reservations are encouraged but not required.

“Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is a perfect opportunity to sample a variety of cuisines from top-notch restaurants and explore Downtown Norfolk’s sites, arts or attractions at the same time,” said President and CEO of Downtown Norfolk Council, Mary Miller.

Downtown Norfolk last held their Restaurant Week in January.

Participating restaurants and their menus can be found HERE.