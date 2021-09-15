Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week returns Sept. 19-26

Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. In Nashville, tourism has come back faster than downtown office workers following COVID. Nashville’s reputation as a tourist destination is buoying restaurants while businesses in other downtown areas have had to adapt as offices remained closed and workers stay home. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is set to return from September 19 to 26 as a way to kick of fall in the Mermaid City.

“With so many new opportunities for outdoor dining, we decided to hold Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week in the fall,” said Jessica Kliner, director of marketing and communications for Downtown Norfolk Council. “It’s the perfect time to grab some friends, try something new and show your support of our chefs and the variety of dining options in Downtown.”

The event will feature fixed menus and prices from several downtown restaurants. Guests can expect multi-course dinners for $30 or $40 and lunch or brunch for $14.

Reservations are encouraged.

Downtown Norfolk last held Restaurant Week in January that featured 24 restaurants.

For more information and to view menus, visit the event’s website.