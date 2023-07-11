NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is set to return this month!

According to a press release, the popular, week-long dining event will take place from July 16 to 23 and will include 21 restaurants that will offer price-fixed dinners for $35 or $45, and lunch and brunch for $15.

“Downtown Norfolk’s dining scene has something for everyone,” said Sam Black, director of marketing and communications for Downtown Norfolk Council. “It’s a great chance to try new places, revisit old favorites, and check out Downtown Norfolk’s other sites and attractions at the same time.”

Reservations during restaurant week are recommended and those interested in taking part in the week-long event can find a list of participating restaurants on DowntownNorfolk.org.