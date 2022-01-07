Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week returns Jan. 16-23

Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. In Nashville, tourism has come back faster than downtown office workers following COVID. Nashville’s reputation as a tourist destination is buoying restaurants while businesses in other downtown areas have had to adapt as offices remained closed and workers stay home. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is set to return from January 16-23 as a way to celebrate winter in the Mermaid City.

“Restaurant Week is something that our Downtown chefs look forward to as much as the customers,” said Jessica Kliner, director of marketing and communications for Downtown Norfolk Council. “It’s an opportunity for these talented chefs to put together special menus that showcase their culinary skills while offering diners valuable savings.”

The event will feature deals with price-fixed, multi-course dinners for $30 or $40, as well as lunch or brunch for $14. Reservations are recommended.

Officials say the following restaurants are set to participate:

219 Bistro

Blue Moon Tap House

Brick Anchor Brew-House

Freemason Abbey Restaurant

Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

Hair of the Dog

Monastery Restaurant

Omar’s Carriage House

Saffron Indian Bistro

Saltine

Southern Eats

The Stockpot Norfolk

Todd Jurich’s Bistro

Varia

Downtown Norfolk last held restaurant week from September 19 to 26, 2021.

For more information and to view menus, visit the event’s website.