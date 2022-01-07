Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week returns Jan. 16-23

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is set to return from January 16-23 as a way to celebrate winter in the Mermaid City.
“Restaurant Week is something that our Downtown chefs look forward to as much as the customers,” said Jessica Kliner, director of marketing and communications for Downtown Norfolk Council. “It’s an opportunity for these talented chefs to put together special menus that showcase their culinary skills while offering diners valuable savings.”
The event will feature deals with price-fixed, multi-course dinners for $30 or $40, as well as lunch or brunch for $14. Reservations are recommended.
Officials say the following restaurants are set to participate:
- 219 Bistro
- Blue Moon Tap House
- Brick Anchor Brew-House
- Freemason Abbey Restaurant
- Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub & Restaurant
- Hair of the Dog
- Monastery Restaurant
- Omar’s Carriage House
- Saffron Indian Bistro
- Saltine
- Southern Eats
- The Stockpot Norfolk
- Todd Jurich’s Bistro
- Varia
Downtown Norfolk last held restaurant week from September 19 to 26, 2021.
For more information and to view menus, visit the event’s website.
