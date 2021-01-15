Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re tired of cooking, take a break and try out local eateries for Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week.

All week long, participating restaurants, including many of Downtown Norfolk’s most popular eateries, will offer delicious, typically three-course meals, both lunch and dinner, at low, fixed prices.

“There are 24 restaurants participating and due to COVID-19 patrons can choose to dine-in or order their food to-go,” said Jessica Kliner of Downtown Norfolk Council.

Kliner said this week-long celebration gives chefs the opportunity to show off their skills and craft new menu items for the public to enjoy. In addition, residents can support local businesses who’ve taken a hit during the pandemic.

“This is always a big week for them in January, typically they have broadway shows and events that bring in a lot of customers. However, those aren’t happening. So we decided to keep this event going,” Kliner added.

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is January 17-24.

For the complete list of restaurants visit downtownnorfolk.org.

The Newport News Restaurant Week is also underway. This year’s event is actually two weeks and runs through January 23. Click here for details.