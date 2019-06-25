Downtown Norfolk gets ready for 2nd annual First Fridays Crush Competition

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Who will crush the competition this year? That is the question for the 2nd annual First Fridays Crush Competition at Downtown Norfolk.

Both Downtown Norfolk Council and Downtown Restaurant Coalition are gearing up for hopefully another “outrageously successful” year for the First Fridays Crush Competition set on July 5.

The competition pits 15 participating bartenders from different businesses in Downtown Norfolk and challenges them to create their own versions of the delicious crush cocktail.

Locals try out the different cocktails, and vote who they like most. The winner gets $500 as well as bragging rights for best original crush cocktail.

Marketing Director for Downtown Norfolk Council Jessica Kliner says the competition is a fun way to venture through Downtown’s many offerings.

“It’s amazing how creative Downtown bartenders can be when you throw in a little friendly competition,” added Kliner.

Each participating restaurant will have a limited number of exclusive Crush Competition cups and will have $2 samples until they sell out. If you happen to love it, you can purchase the full size cocktail.

The competition will run between 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on July 5. However, voting for best cocktail doesn’t end till 9:30 p.m. at the event’s Facebook Page poll.

For the complete list of the restaurants participating in the competition, visit Downtown Norfolk’s site here.

Please drink responsibly, and don’t drink and drive.