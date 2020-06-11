Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center: Cultural Icons

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center is celebrating the rich history and culture of the city of Newport News through a virtual series called “Cultural Icons.”

Here, visitors can check out artists, activists, and entertainers that are native to the city.

“Currently featured in the series are well-known artists such as Ella Fitzgerald and Pearl Bailey. In addition to some equally incredible, but perhaps lesser-known icons like David Williams, Frankie Faison, The Five Keys, and Queen Esther Marrow,” said Corrin E. Morgan, marketing coordinator at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center.

Aside from Cultural Icons, the staff at the center comprised a list of virtual programming for families to enjoy from the comfort of their home.

25 Mics Online: A free open mic held on the second Tuesday of the month via ZOOM, with Nina Brown serving as host.

Stir It Up: A new online class being offered in July. This interactive art class is geared towards kids ages 6 to 15, designed to inspire kids to feel empowered by their ability to change the world through their creativity. The class will be available via ZOOM every Thursday.

Music, Poetry, and Stage with K'bana Blaq: Another new online class being offered in July. This class will allow attendees to learn about performance from multidisciplinary artists to reinvent some of their favorite works into new and creative formats. The class will be available via ZOOM every Tuesday.

SOAR (Students Obtaining Artistic Refuge): A prerecorded arts and crafts class for children. This easy to follow workshop gives participants the opportunity to create art using affordable and easily accessible materials. Videos are posted every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Morgan said the center hopes to bring back the Summer Movie Series. A popular event where families are able to come and enjoy a free film every Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Ella Fitzgerald Theater.



If they are able to reopen this summer, spots will be available at limited capacity, acknowledging the social distancing guidelines set forth.

For more information on the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, click here.

