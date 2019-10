NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk staple will be featured on a hit Food Network show – again!

Doumar’s on Monticello Avenue will be profiled on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Doumar’s was first on the show ten years ago. The restaurant is best known as the home of the original waffle cone.

The show’s crew returned to Norfolk Friday and Monday to film the latest episode. The air date is TBA.