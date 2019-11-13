Don’t throw away your shot at $10 Hamilton tickets

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Big news for anyone who loves the music and story of Hamilton, but not the ticket price.

Hamilton is the hugely popular musical that tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.

Hamilton the Musical is opening up a lottery to potentially see the show when it comes to Chrysler Hall in Norfolk for only $10. Forty discounted tickets will be sold for every performance.

The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance. The lottery for the Norfolk performances will open December 8 for tickets to the December 10 show and subsequent lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

Winners will be notified between noon and 4 p.m. the day before the performance via email and text (if requested.) You can enter to receive up to two tickets, and you can only enter once. Repeat entries will be discarded.

You can enter online or through the new Hamilton app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

For complete details and to enter, click here.

Tickets for the Chrysler Hall performances are available for purchase now.