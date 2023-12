CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY-TV 10 is “On Your Side” this season, and partnering with Red Cross to support the community.

Donate blood at the WAVY-TV 10 Every Drop Counts Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 26-29.

The drive is set to take place at the Chesapeake Square Mall, Greenbrier Mall and the Patrick Henry Mall. Donors can receive a new, exclusive long-sleeved Red Cross T-Shirt while supplies last.

Schedule your appointment by click here. Enter sponsor code: WAVYTV10.