Dominion Energy looking to give $10,000 grants to local fine arts programs

(WAVY) — Dominion Energy is working to help keep the arts alive in Hampton Roads by providing financial aid to nonprofit art organizations throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The company is currently accepting applications for its 2021 Dominion Energy ArtStars Award starting Sept. 1, 2020.

Here’s how it works: One $10,000 ‘Shining Star Award’ will be awarded in each of the five Virginia regions to programs focused on bringing dance, fine art classes, theater, and other creative outlets to the community.

To be eligible, an organization must have a qualifying arts and education program and an annual budget of less than $1 million.

ArtStars recipients from the most recent year are not eligible to apply. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 31, 2020. Only online applications will be accepted. The winners will be announced in January 2021.

For more information on award and to apply, visit www.dominionenergy.com/artstars.

Latest Posts: