VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The hit Broadway musical, Disney’s Aladdin will end its run at Chrysler Hall this Sunday.

Ahead of the final two shows, a group of aspiring dancers had the chance of a lifetime to learn from some of the talented dancers in the show.

Angelina Mullins-Prattes and Colt Prattes stopped by Studio 17 in Virginia Beach.

“We want to show them that Broadway is accessible by coming to their studio,” said Mullins-Prattes.

She started as a ‘baby ballerina’ before dancing professionally with Boston Ballet. At 17, she traveled the world in the Broadway musical “FOSSE.”

She’s performed in a number of shows, including “Spamalot”,”Saturday Night Fever”, and “West Side Story.”

Lexi Morgan, a dancer with Studio 17 says she dreams of performing in hit Broadway shows like “Six on Broadway” or “Cats the Musical.”

“I can do all styles, but ballet is definitely my forte. So musical theater will push me a little bit more out of my comfort zone,” said Morgan.

Bella Toscano also dreams of performing on Broadway. She tells 10 On Your Side she can’t wait to take her acting and dancing lessons to the next level.

“I’m really excited to get a chance to learn,” said Toscano. “It’s fun. I like to act.”

Prattes said the couple plans to continue to create opportunities to give back to dance students across the country.

“It feels incredible that you can see them light up. You can see this little spark of what might be their future,” he said.

Aladdin will play Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are be available at the Scope Arena Box Office, and online at Ticketmaster.com.