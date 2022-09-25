HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time, Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto will be coming to Hampton!
The show will be taking place October 13-16 at the Hampton Coliseum, located at 1000 Coliseum Drive.
Visitors will be able to see two of the most popular Disney films come to life. A spokesperson for the show says the audience will be able to sing along to their favorite songs, while watching world-class ice skating aerial acrobatics and more.
Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be purchased on the Hampton Coliseum website.