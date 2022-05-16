NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads families can dress and join Mickey and the gang when “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” arrives at the Chrysler Hall in November.

Fans of the hit children’s shows can join the party on November 2. Ticket sales open on May 20.

The all-new show features the first appearance of characters from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” in addition to Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Alice from Disney Junior’s newest hit series “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” live on stage.



The immersive, interactive concert experience includes singing, dancing, acrobatics and 3D special effects. It will feature favorite songs from the hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music.

Get your tickets HERE.