Breaking News
Norfolk Police respond to shooting incident on E. Charlotte Street

Discovering Hampton Roads: Riverwalk Landing

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Built in 2005, Riverwalk Landing in Yorktown offers a number of family-friendly activities.

Visitors can relax on the beach, take a ride on the free trolley or sail away on the Schooner Alliance.

This fall, the city of Yorktown invites the community out to Yorktown Day on Oct. 19. This is an event that takes place all throughout the town, not just at the waterfront.

There are activities up on Historic Main Street, at the Yorktown Battlefield, the Waterman’s Museum, and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories