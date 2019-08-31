Discovering Hampton Roads: Riverwalk Landing

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Built in 2005, Riverwalk Landing in Yorktown offers a number of family-friendly activities.

Visitors can relax on the beach, take a ride on the free trolley or sail away on the Schooner Alliance.

This fall, the city of Yorktown invites the community out to Yorktown Day on Oct. 19. This is an event that takes place all throughout the town, not just at the waterfront.

There are activities up on Historic Main Street, at the Yorktown Battlefield, the Waterman’s Museum, and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.