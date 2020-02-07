Discovering Hampton Roads: Princess Anne Training School/ Union Kempsville High School Museum

Closings & Delays
Before Renaissance Academy there was Union Kempsville High School, formerly known as Princess Anne County Training School. It was the first school for African Americans in Princess Anne County.

Built from money put together by community members, it gave young men and women an exemplary education for more than 30 years.

Though the building is no longer standing, visitors can take a step back in time and learn the history of the school, staff, and students at Princess Anne County training School /Union Kempsville High Museum.

You can visit the museum for free on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

