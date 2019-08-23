Discovering Hampton Roads: Norfolk County Courthouse

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Art and Cultural Center sits at the corner of High Street and Court Street in the heart of Olde Towne Portsmouth.

However, the building originally served as the Norfolk County Courthouse for more than 100 years.

Curator of the center, Gayle Paul, walks us through the history of the building and how it’s become a staple in the Hampton Roads Community.

The Portsmouth Art and Cultural Center is open from Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.. Admission is $3 for all ages.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories