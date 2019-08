The Virginia Legends Walk is a beautiful site at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

It’s the brainchild of Hampton Roads natives Sean Brickell and Bobbi Melatti, and celebrates Virginians, by birth or residence, who’ve made significant contributions to the nation and the world.

The walk is open seven days a week.

If you’d like to get make a nomination for 2019, visit https://www.va-legends.com/.