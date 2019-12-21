Discovering Hampton Roads in 60 Seconds: Winter Wonderland — The Coleman Collection

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In Portsmouth, it’s not the holidays until the Coleman Nursery Collection is on display.

The Portsmouth Art and Cultural Center is typically where the collection is housed, but while it’s under construction, visitors can see the collection at the Children’s Museum of Virginia down the street.

Along with holiday favorites of bakery elves, Victorian skaters and carolers, are snow babies, enchanted forests with woodland animals, penguins, and toy trains.

You can check out the Coleman Collection from now until Dec. 31. The Children’s Museum of Virginia currently has a special where tickets are $5 for the remainder of the year.