NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Town Point Park is the perfect place to unwind. You can take a stroll while gazing at the Elizabeth River.

While you’re on that stroll, you’ll notice a bold, bronze sculpture, called the Homecoming Statue. Dedicated in 2000, the statue depicts a sailor being embraced by his wife and child after being away at sea.

It’s a beautiful reminder of the men and women who risk their lives on behalf of our country and citizens.