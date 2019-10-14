Breaking News
2 people questioned in Birmingham 3-year-old’s abduction facing unrelated charges

Discovering Hampton Roads in 60 Seconds: Hampton Roads Naval Museum

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – When it comes to the Vietnam War we often hear about the Marines or the Army, not so much the Navy.

The Hampton Roads Naval Museum decided to do something about it and tell the stories of Navy men and women who served during that time. Earlier this month they unveiled a new exhibit.

“The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975” includes 130 artifacts. The museum also reached out to community, interviewing almost 40 local veterans from the Vietnam War.

The Hampton Roads Naval Museum is located inside of Nauticus. From September to May the Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday. Admission is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories