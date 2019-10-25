Discovering Hampton Roads in 60 Seconds: Cullipher Farm

1  of  2
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If you love an adventure and have a good sense of direction, check out the corn maze at Cullipher Farm in Virginia Beach.

Sitting on 12 acres of land the maze has become a popular attraction for visitors. In total it takes guests about 40 to 45 minutes to make it through the maze in its entirety.

Aside from the corn maze, guests can enjoy the sunflower maze, cotton maze, and the U-Pick pumpkin patch.

This is the last weekend the corn maze will be open.

Maze Hours:

  • Saturday: 10am-6pm
  • Sunday: 10am-6pm
Cullipher Farms opens fall festivities with new, harder corn maze
WAVY employees tackle the maze

