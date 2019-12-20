Breaking News
Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive in Houston-area home, friend arrested
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

Discovering Hampton Roads in 60 Seconds: Celebration in Lights

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is making an effort to brighten up everyone’s spirit this holiday season. Bayport Credit Union’s NlightN — pronounced “enlighten” — Holiday Event Series is a compilation of three events happening throughout the city.

One of those events includes Celebration in Lights at Newport News Park. The event features 350 display pieces, 50-plus arches, and more than three miles of rope, which all create one unforgettable evening with family and friends.

Celebration of Lights is open 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly from now until Jan. 1. Admission is $15, and $75 for a bus.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories