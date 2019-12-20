Discovering Hampton Roads in 60 Seconds: Celebration in Lights

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is making an effort to brighten up everyone’s spirit this holiday season. Bayport Credit Union’s NlightN — pronounced “enlighten” — Holiday Event Series is a compilation of three events happening throughout the city.

One of those events includes Celebration in Lights at Newport News Park. The event features 350 display pieces, 50-plus arches, and more than three miles of rope, which all create one unforgettable evening with family and friends.

Celebration of Lights is open 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly from now until Jan. 1. Admission is $15, and $75 for a bus.