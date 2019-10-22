Discovering Hampton Roads in 60 Seconds: 3D Mammography Mobile

October is all about pink power to shed light on breast cancer.

The Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation works hard to give women the services they need to combat the disease.

One of those services includes their 3D Mammography Mobile. The truck travels throughout Hampton Roads, making it convenient for women to swing by for an appointment during their lunch break, or in between errands.

The 3D mammograms are for women 40 years old and up, and typically last 15-20 minutes.

Click here to schedule your mammogram.