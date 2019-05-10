Discovering Hampton Roads: Hunter House Victorian Museum

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk is home to many hidden gems. Earlier this year we took a tour of the Pagoda and Oriental Trail. Just a few blocks down you’ll find the Hunter House Victorian Museum. It was built in 1894.

The Hunter children never married or had children. 95 percent of the artifacts are from the Hunter family, including silverware, board games, furniture, and jewelry. 

The Hunter House Victorian Museum is open for touring seasonally April through December, Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission fees range from $1 to $5.

