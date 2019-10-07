Discovering Hampton Roads: Dismal Swamp Canal Trail

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Built on a former state highway, the ‘Dismal Swamp Canal Trail’ provides a wide, flat pathway for nature lovers to enjoy.

The 8 miles of pavement provide scenic views and opportunities for a number of outdoor activities, including bicycling and running. On one side of the trail is the canal, a popular destination for fishermen. On the other side you’ll see miles of forest which is heavily occupied during hunting season.

“Chessie” the Bear (Chesapeake’s official mascot) stands at the entrance of the trail. It’s become a popular photo spot for visitors.

Photo courtesy: City of Chesapeake

From the trail’s northern trail-head, a newer trail parallels George Washington Highway north to Deep Creek Park, which features four lighted baseball fields.