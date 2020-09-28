Discovering Hampton Roads: Constant’s Wharf and Marina Park

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’ve ever been to Hilton Garden Inn and Suffolk Conference Center, you may have notice a small park behind the hotel.  Constant’s Wharf Park and Marina sits on Nansemond River, home to many concerts, festivals, and family-friendly activities.

Constant’s Wharf Park and Marina is free and open to the public from sunrise to sunset.

 More from Living Local

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***