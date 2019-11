CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Many of you may know about NASA Langley in Hampton, but that’s not the only place where you can learn about our galaxy.

The Chesapeake Planetarium offers an interactive experience children and adults can enjoy. It’s located at the Chesapeake Municipal Center at 312 Cedar Road.

You can check out the planetarium every Thursday night at 8 p.m. The shows are free, but you must make a reservation to enter.