CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Arboretum is a 48-acre “Nature’s Classroom” that promotes horticultural and environmental awareness through displays, education and research. Efforts are continuously made to instruct, promote and embody a “green mindset.”

If you’d like to explore The Chesapeake Arboretum, the site is free and open to the public from sunrise to sunset.