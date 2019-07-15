Discovering Hampton Roads: Attucks Theatre

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Opening it’s doors in 1919, the Attucks Theatre quickly became a staple within the Hampton Roads Community.

Dozens of notable African American entertainers performed at this National Landmark.

In celebration of it’s centennial year, the city of Norfolk is hosting a series of programs at the theatre. The next event taking place is Saturday, July 13.

There will be a film screening of the movie Phoenix and The Ashes by local filmmaker and playwright Terrance Afer-Anderson.

For information about the Attucks Theatre, visit https://www.sevenvenues.com/venues/detail/attucks-theatre