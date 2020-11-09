Discovering Hampton Roads: Air Power Park

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) Air Power Park in Hampton is getting a makeover thanks to the federal government. Hampton has received a $707,000 grant that will be used by the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Leisure Services to complete improvements needed to revamp the park on Mercury Blvd.

The free, 15-acre park features several vintage aircraft and experimental space launch vehicles from the 1950s and 1960s, including jets, missiles, and rockets. Many of the displays have connections with nearby Langley Air Force Base and NASA Langley Research Center.

If you love history and science, check out Air Power Park located at 413 W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton. Outdoor displays of restored aircraft and spacecraft are open daily from sunrise to sunset. Indoor display hours: Monday-Sunday, 9 am-3 pm.

For more information call 757-726-0650 or visit www.hamptonhistorymuseum.org.