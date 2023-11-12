CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Tina Cook is a veteran in Chesapeake, who is also disabled. She was medically discharged for injuries sustained while in active duty, and is also dealing with the loss of her 13-year-old son.

Boot Salute of Hampton Roads, and their sponsors, got together to give her an $80,000 backyard makeover, including a beautiful patio area and pool, on Veterans Day.

The event began around 1 p.m. with a 2 p.m. reveal.

They enjoyed a performance by Nashville mult-award winning artist Roger Adams.