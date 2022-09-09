HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Residents of Hampton Roads can now walk alongside the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest heads to Hampton, Va. in October.
Families can enjoy realistic dinosaur exhibits, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, and many other activities.
The event will include indoor experiences for the whole family to enjoy including life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, and more.
Tickets are timed entry and can be purchased online or on-site starting at $19. All tickets include a 100% refund in the instance that the event is canceled or postponed for any reason.
Jurassic Quest
Hampton Roads Convention Center located at 1610 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA 23666
- Friday, Oct. 7, 2022: 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022: 9 a.m – 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
