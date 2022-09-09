HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Residents of Hampton Roads can now walk alongside the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest heads to Hampton, Va. in October.

Families can enjoy realistic dinosaur exhibits, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, and many other activities.

The event will include indoor experiences for the whole family to enjoy including life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, and more.

Tickets are timed entry and can be purchased online or on-site starting at $19. All tickets include a 100% refund in the instance that the event is canceled or postponed for any reason.