NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Newport News will be hosting the 62nd annual Denbigh Day Parade and Festival on September 17.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Newport News, the parade will start at 10 a.m. and will march from Denbigh High School to the festival ground at Courthouse Way Community Center, located at 14302 Old Courthouse Way. The festival will go until 4 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy live music, games, educational displays, photo ops, arts & crafts food, amusement rides and more.

For more information about the parade and festival, visit the Newport News Parks & Recreation website.