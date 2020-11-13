Daze of Summer Fashion Show highlights networking, creativity

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This weekend, experience a mixture of high-class fashion, elegance, and business networking at the 2nd Annual Daze of Summer Fashion Show.

Naval Academy alumni and veteran Aaron Davis put on his uniform for the last time this month. Now, he’s partnering with local organizations to provide much-needed support and business into the events and creative industries.

“Creatives need a space and platform to show off their talents. This fashion show will give so many talented people an opportunity to express their art. It will also give some much-needed business to people in the event space,” said Davis.

The two-part event will consist of a networking vendor fair, where guests will have the opportunity to mingle with other business professionals and purchase goods from local entrepreneurs. That will be followed by a fashion show, where guests will be able to see the latest creations from six local and national designers.

In a climate when most shows are virtual or canceled due to COVID-19, Davis is taking every precaution to make sure people can enjoy this event safely. Models will wear masks, guests will be spaced 6 feet apart, and attendants will be asked to wear masks also.

Daze of Summer Fashion Show is set to take place on Sunday, Nov. 15 at the 12,000-square-foot Neon House in Norfolk from 1-6 p.m. Tickets are now being sold for $25 and must be purchased before entering the venue. For more information head to the Daze of Summer Website.

