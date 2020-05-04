Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6:30pm

Dave Matthews Band Virginia Beach concert rescheduled for 2021

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – Live Nation Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Those hoping to sing along to Dave Matthews Band at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater this summer will have to wait another year.

The band’s Virginia Beach stopped was originally scheduled for July 25 of this year, but has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Live Nation Virginia delivered the news Monday afternoon on social media.

Those who have purchased tickets will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund.

Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories