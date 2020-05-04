VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Those hoping to sing along to Dave Matthews Band at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater this summer will have to wait another year.
The band’s Virginia Beach stopped was originally scheduled for July 25 of this year, but has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Live Nation Virginia delivered the news Monday afternoon on social media.
Those who have purchased tickets will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund.
Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.
Latest Posts
- Dave Matthews Band Virginia Beach concert rescheduled for 2021
- Lawmakers push for healthcare workers to receive same benefits as law enforcement, military
- Drawing attention: Lincoln Military Housing resident angry about mold puts chalk art on side of her house
- Senate back in session while some question if it’s too early
- Chrysler Museum to host virtual mental health event as part of Edvard Munch exhibition