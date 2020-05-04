Dave Matthews Band Virginia Beach concert rescheduled for 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Those hoping to sing along to Dave Matthews Band at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater this summer will have to wait another year.

The band’s Virginia Beach stopped was originally scheduled for July 25 of this year, but has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Live Nation Virginia delivered the news Monday afternoon on social media.

Those who have purchased tickets will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund.

Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.

