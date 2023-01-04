NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Smooth jazz legends Dave Koz and Gerald will be among those scheduled to perform at the 40th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival.

According to a press release, the festival will take place on Aug 18 and Aug. 19 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.

The Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival is one of the most prominent jazz festivals in the nation and will have many artists who are scheduled to perform. Below is the lineup for this years festival:

Friday, Aug 18 5:30 p.m. – Kim Waters & Kayla Waters 7:30 p.m. – Keiko Matsui 9:30 p.m. – Gerald Albright

Saturday Aug. 19 5:30 p.m. Lindsey Webster 7:30 p.m. – Jazz Funk Soul featuring Jeff Lorber, Everette Harp & Paul Jackson Jr. 9:30 p.m. – Dave Koz with Candy Dulfer, Eric Darius & Kenny Lattimore



Tickets for the festival go on sale Jan. 9 for the following rates:

Single-Day General Admission: $35 Advance / $45 Week-Of

Two-Day Admission: $60 Advance / $70 Week-Of

Single-Day Reserved Seating: $50 Advance / $60 Week-Of

Two-Day Reserve Seating: $90 Advance / $100 Week-Of

Two-Day VIP Reserved Seating: $220

Boater Package: $225

For more information about the festival and to buy tickets, visit the Festevents website.