Dates announced for 2019 Holiday Lights Merry Mile at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Starting November 22, your family can now experience driving down the board walk for the annual, WAVY News 10 cosponsored, holiday tradition of Holiday Lights Merry Mile.

BayPort Credit Union announced that times and dates for the Holiday Lights Merry Mile which will last until New Year’s Eve.

According to the news release by the BayPort Credit Union, Jim Mears, President/CEO, stated that they are committed to investing and giving back to the community a fun-filled time for every family.

“At BayPort, we are committed to investing in our communities. Part of that investment is working with our community partners to provide family-friendly experiences to all of Hampton Roads. That is why we are excited to be the presenting sponsor of this year’s Holiday Lights Merry Mile along the beautiful Virginia Beach Boardwalk.” President/CEO, Jim Mears

Besides a mile of exciting lights near the boardwalk, many restaurants have partnered with BayPort Credit Union’s Holiday-Bundling, by providing many experiences in fine dining and visiting attractions at the oceanfront.

Merry Mile Hours:

5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday

Admission Prices:

Passenger Vehicles: $10

Limousines: $25

Mini buses: $25

Motorcoaches: $45

During the event’s Military Monday offer, a $5 admission will be available to passengers vehicles providing military ID.

For more information about the times and admission prices, click here: https://bit.ly/2PWm1S4