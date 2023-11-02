DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County is honoring local veterans through its “Operation Green Light.”

The operation encourages businesses and residents to display green lights at their home or business from Nov. 6-19. The lights are to show support for those who have served the country, and show them they are “seen, appreciated and supported,” according to the county.

Dare County government buildings and facilities will be lit with green lighting which coincides with both Veterans Day and the period of time that the The Wall That Heals will be on display in the community, according to the county.

The Wall That Heals serves as a symbol of appreciation and support for the veterans. The free exhibit will be open to the public 24 hours a day during its stay in Dare County this November.