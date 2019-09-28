Cullipher Farms opens fall festivities with new, harder corn maze

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — People usually don’t ask for things in life to be more difficult, but that wasn’t the case with the annual fall corn maze at Cullipher Farms.



“Last year we got complaints that the maze wasn’t hard enough or difficult enough,” said Mike Cullipher.



So this year, he asked a company in Utah that helps design the corn maze through GPS technology to give him their hardest design.



“He said ‘we’ve had this on the table for two years and nobody’s really wanted it because it’s too difficult,’” Cullipher recalls from picking the design.



Each year, the Culliphers give a theme to their corn maze that represents something that captures a part of Virginia Beach history or culture.

The 2019 theme is “Have a Ball.”



The 12-acre maze is a series of overlapped circles. Cullipher says it takes the average person an hour to get through it.



If you get lost or overwhelmed, there’s a QR code to scan that leads you to a map to help you get out.



Nine years ago, the Culliphers began their annual corn maze with three acres and a graph paper design.



Since they’ve added a cotton maze, a sunflower maze and more activities for the kids at their 772 Princess Anne Road location.



You can check them out on Fridays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They’ll also be open on Columbus Day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.



They’ll keep all the fall fun going through through Oct. 27.



