VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has its arms wide open.

The resort city will host Creed’s 2024 reunion “Summer of ’99” tour next summer at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. The show’s on Saturday, July 27 with guests 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation’s website.

While the Florida rock band’s has had a special place in many people’s hearts since that Summer of ’99, they got a special bump ahead of the tour announcement thanks to the Texas Rangers. The team has unabashedly embraced Creed’s music on the way to their World Series run, and even hosted them during a playoff game.

Creed lead Singer Scott Stapp has also announced he’ll drop his fourth solo album, “Higher Power” in March of 2024.

You can see the full list of tour dates here.