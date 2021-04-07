Creative Corner: WSO Percussionist Dan Knipple

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — This week on Creative Corner, WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis sits down with acclaimed percussionist Dan Knipple.

For the last 17 years, Knipple has served as principal percussionist for the Williamsburg Symphony and has performed many times with the Virginia Symphony, Richmond Symphony, Tidewater Winds and various regional choral groups.

However, his teaching career is just as impressive. From 1980 to 2010, Knipple served as the band director at Thomas Eaton Middle School in Hampton.

Through this candid conversation, you’ll learn how Knipple got his start in music, his role as a teacher, and the ups and downs of being a musician during a pandemic.