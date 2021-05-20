Creative Corner: Raspy Soul

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Joshua Hickson, aka Raspy Soul, is a local R&B singer whose mission is to spread love through his music.

Since 2018, the Jersey native has hit the ground running, performing at local venues across Hampton Roads. Hickson recently joined forces with The Fenix Experience to create R&B and Paint, a one-of-a-kind paint-and-sip experience, where patrons can create artwork while listening to Josh perform R&B classics.

In a sit-down interview with WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis, the rising star discusses his musically inclined family, his journey as an independent artist, and his latest project “Nostalgia: Part One.” If you’d like to know more about Raspy Soul, follow him through his social media platforms on Instagram and Facebook.

