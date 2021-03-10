Creative Corner: Rapper Juanski

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharmacist by day, rapper by night. When the Hampton Roads native Juanski isn’t laying down a new track in the studio, you can find him filling prescriptions for a local grocery store chain.

The lyrical rapper is an independent artist who’s determined to not only make a name for himself but inspire residents in the community to go after their dreams.

Take a listen to his sit-down interview with WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis, where he discusses how he started his music career, balancing two careers, and his latest projects.

To learn more about Juanski and his upcoming projects, follow him on Instagram @DrJuanski.