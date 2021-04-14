Creative Corner: Rapper Al-Doms

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY)– This week on Creative Corner, WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis sits down with rapper Al-Doms to discuss his latest body of work, “New Dream.”

In addition, the Norfolk native elaborates on difficulties he faced as a rapper from a non-traditional music hub, how he remains grounded in the entertainment industry, and his eagerness to perform in-person shows again.

New Dream is out now on all music streaming platforms. If you’re interested in learning more about Al-Doms follow him via social media on Instagram and Twitter.