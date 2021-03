WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY)– This week, WAVY-TV’s Symone Davis chats with flutist Jennifer Lawson.

She is the principal flutist for the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra, the Richmond Symphony, and Atlantic Chamber Ensemble. In addition to being an accomplished musician, Lawson serves as an instructor at the University of Richmond.

During the summer season, you can find the Juilliard Alumna performing in the Windy City of Chicago with the Grant Park Orchestra.