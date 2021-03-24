Creative Corner: Playwright Sharon Cook

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This week on the Creative Corner, WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis sits down with playwright Sharon Cook.

The Hampton Roads native was bit by the theater bug when she was in middle school, and went on to star in numerous theatrical productions at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk.

Cook is currently an English teacher at her alma mater, in addition to teaching acting classes and directing plays with the Hurrah Players in Norfolk.

This weekend, Cook’s latest project “Black Girl Magic” a compilation of original scenes, vignettes, and poems as well as excerpts from published speeches, poems, plays, and performances that celebrate the lives and accomplishments of Black girls and women past and present, popular and underrated.

The Hurrah Players’ “Black Girl Magic” premiers on March. 26, streaming online. Tickets are $15 but teachers can sign up to show their classes for free. For more information visit the Hurrah Players’ website.