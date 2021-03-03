Creative Corner: Perry Glass Studio Manager Robin Rogers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Are you ready to get fired up? This week, Symone Davis sits down with Robin Rogers, manager of the Perry Glass Studio at the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk.

Outside of offering interactive classes for the public to take part in, the Glass Studio also offers an Assistantship program that offers six-month opportunities for glass artists to hone their skills, produce new work and gain experience in teaching and demonstration.

In addition, the Glass Studio has a robust Visiting Artist program that brings the world’s most creative and accomplished glass artists to Norfolk.

If you want to know learn more about Robin Rogers works and the Perry Glass Studio, visit Chrysler.org.